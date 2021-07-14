Insider Selling: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GBDC) Insider Sells 1,502 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GBDC) insider Lawrence E. Golub sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $39,322.36.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $16.22.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.