Insider Selling: FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) EVP Sells 16,235 Shares of Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $299.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.01. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $155.53 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 329.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

