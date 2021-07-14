Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:FFIV) EVP Sells 1,428 Shares of Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:FFIV) EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,428 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.24, for a total transaction of $255,954.72.

Thomas Dean Fountain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,937 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.62, for a total value of $349,860.94.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,732 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.08, for a total value of $322,290.56.

FFIV opened at $185.39 on Wednesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

