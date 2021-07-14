Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NYSE:EVER) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NYSE:EVER) insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $337,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVER traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,989. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $59.77.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

