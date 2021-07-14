Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NYSE:EVER) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NYSE:EVER) insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $337,800.00.
Shares of NYSE:EVER traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,989. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $59.77.
EverQuote Company Profile
