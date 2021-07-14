Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NYSE:EA) EVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NYSE:EA) EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $358,350.00.

EA traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $143.04. 64,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,072. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

