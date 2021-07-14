Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NYSE:DIOD) CEO Sells 8,100 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NYSE:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $644,922.00.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diodes alerts:

On Friday, May 21st, Keh Shew Lu sold 27,539 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $2,033,755.15.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Keh Shew Lu sold 1,833 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $146,859.96.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,400 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $651,168.00.

Shares of DIOD stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.76. 95,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,785. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $91.02.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.