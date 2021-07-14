Insider Selling: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:DRNA) Insider Sells 8,664 Shares of Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:DRNA) insider Regina M. Paglia sold 8,664 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $310,084.56.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,393. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $39.67.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

