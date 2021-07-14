Insider Selling: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:DRNA) CFO Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:DRNA) CFO Edwin Negron-Carballo sold 150,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,375,000.00.

NYSE DRNA traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $37.52. 480,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,393. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $39.67.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

