Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NYSE:DDOG) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NYSE:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,200.00.

Datadog stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.30. 32,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,103. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $119.43.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

