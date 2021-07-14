Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) CEO Sells 49,463 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 49,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,935,981.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,605,912.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coursera alerts:

On Friday, July 9th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 40,171 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $1,608,045.13.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 64,600 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $2,622,760.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 2,562 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $102,582.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUR opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $62.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.07.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coursera in the first quarter worth $116,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Coursera in the first quarter worth $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Coursera in the first quarter worth $267,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coursera in the first quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coursera in the first quarter worth $320,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.