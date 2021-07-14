Insider Selling: Commvault Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CVLT) CFO Sells 11,325 Shares of Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CVLT) CFO Brian Carolan sold 11,325 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $927,517.50.

Brian Carolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Brian Carolan sold 42,447 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $3,208,993.20.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Brian Carolan sold 8,814 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $704,238.60.

Shares of CVLT traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,845. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $82.17.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

