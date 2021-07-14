Insider Selling: Commvault Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CVLT) CFO Sells 11,325 Shares of Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CVLT) CFO Brian Carolan sold 11,325 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $927,517.50.

Brian Carolan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 25th, Brian Carolan sold 42,447 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $3,208,993.20.
  • On Wednesday, June 9th, Brian Carolan sold 8,814 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $704,238.60.

Shares of CVLT traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,845. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $82.17.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

