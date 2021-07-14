Insider Selling: Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NYSE:CLNE) CFO Sells 171,083 Shares of Stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NYSE:CLNE) CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $1,989,695.29.

CLNE stock opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $19.79.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

