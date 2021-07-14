Insider Selling: C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Insider Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) insider Houman Behzadi sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $4,085,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Houman Behzadi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get C3.ai alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Houman Behzadi sold 70,000 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $4,449,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:AI traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.12. 2,514,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,827,977. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.20. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth $30,000. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.