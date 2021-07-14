Insider Selling: BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:BJRI) Insider Sells 4,924 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:BJRI) insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28.

Shares of NYSE BJRI traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.65. 172,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,868. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

