Insider Selling: Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NYSE:BBSI) Director Sells 1,361 Shares of Stock

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NYSE:BBSI) Director James B. Hicks sold 1,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $107,695.93.

Shares of NYSE:BBSI opened at $72.25 on Wednesday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

