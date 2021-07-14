Insider Selling: ArcBest Co. (NYSE:ARCB) Insider Sells 5,141 Shares of Stock

ArcBest Co. (NYSE:ARCB) insider Timothy D. Thorne sold 5,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $437,499.10.

ARCB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.99. 243,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,639. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $93.96.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

