Insider Selling: Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Sells $11,671,616.25 in Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) insider Joshua Harris sold 189,875 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $11,671,616.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,984,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Joshua Harris sold 336,024 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $20,490,743.52.

On Monday, June 7th, Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $10,153,678.05.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $14,668,255.00.

Shares of APO opened at $59.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.70. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

