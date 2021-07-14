Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NYSE:ALTR) CEO Sells 2,230 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NYSE:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $143,478.20.

On Wednesday, May 19th, James Ralph Scapa sold 19,110 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $1,168,767.60.

ALTR stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.52. 88,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,272. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $72.15.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

