Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NYSE:GOOG) Director Sells 12,292 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NYSE:GOOG) Director Lawrence Page sold 12,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,211.82, for a total value of $27,187,691.44.

Lawrence Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,343.25, for a total value of $32,545,399.25.

On Monday, June 7th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,452.52, for a total value of $34,063,050.28.

NYSE GOOG traded up $8.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,619.89. The stock had a trading volume of 826,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,459. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,640.84.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

