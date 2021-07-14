Insider Buying: The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) CEO Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.79 per share, with a total value of $41,790.00.

JOE stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,602. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 1.09. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.30 million during the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 8.19%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,162,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,423,000 after buying an additional 199,156 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,736,000 after buying an additional 66,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,657,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About The St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

