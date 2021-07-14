Insider Buying: Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:RADI) Major Shareholder Acquires 925,000 Shares of Stock

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:RADI) major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo acquired 925,000 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $12,903,750.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

