Insider Buying: Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:KPTI) EVP Acquires 23,250 Shares of Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:KPTI) EVP Jatin Shah acquired 23,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

