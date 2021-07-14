Insider Buying: Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NYSE:EGLE) Director Purchases 6,507 Shares of Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NYSE:EGLE) Director Joshua Horowitz bought 6,507 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $59,083.56.

EGLE stock opened at $41.84 on Wednesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $56.47.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

