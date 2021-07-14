Insider Buying: ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NYSE:ABIO) Chairman Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NYSE:ABIO) Chairman Robert E. Conway acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00.
Shares of NYSE ABIO opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $8.61.
ARCA biopharma Company Profile
