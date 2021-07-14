Insider Buying: ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NYSE:ABIO) Chairman Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NYSE:ABIO) Chairman Robert E. Conway acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00.

Shares of NYSE ABIO opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $8.61.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of diseases caused by ribonucleic acid viruses initially focusing on COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase 2 trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure (HF).

