Insider Buying: Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Acquires 8,100 Shares of Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $49,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of ALZN stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.41. 2,625,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,231. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55.
About Alzamend Neuro
Featured Story: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.