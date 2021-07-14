Insider Buying: Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Acquires 8,100 Shares of Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $49,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ALZN stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.41. 2,625,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,231. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55.

Get Alzamend Neuro alerts:

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.