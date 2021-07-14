Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.10

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and traded as low as $1.04. Inpixon shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 1,853,790 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $115.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.10.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 45.87% and a negative net margin of 341.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Inpixon by 83.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 42,803 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inpixon during the first quarter worth $85,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Inpixon during the first quarter worth $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inpixon during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inpixon by 29.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 96,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a third-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.

