Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Receives $213.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.14.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.
In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of IIPR stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.90. 2,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,073. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 280.52, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $89.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.08.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. The firm had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.00%.
About Innovative Industrial Properties
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
