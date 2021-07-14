Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Receives $213.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,311,000 after purchasing an additional 441,031 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 467,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,162,000 after acquiring an additional 354,551 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $29,363,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,149.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,596,000 after acquiring an additional 118,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,867,000 after acquiring an additional 88,839 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IIPR stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.90. 2,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,073. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 280.52, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $89.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. The firm had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.00%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

