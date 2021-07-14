Innealta Capital LLC Invests $241,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $722,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6,197.6% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 31,174 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 187.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after buying an additional 160,691 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,216,000 after buying an additional 253,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $62.88. The stock had a trading volume of 108,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,301. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.32.

