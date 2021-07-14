Innealta Capital LLC Buys Shares of 55,200 Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU)

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 55,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000. Innealta Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 29,785 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLAU traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.41. The stock had a trading volume of 962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469. Franklin FTSE Australia ETF has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $32.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.11.

