InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $86.50 million-$87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.98 million.InMode also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INMD. Barclays lifted their price target on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on InMode from $94.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.17.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $108.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.87. InMode has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $112.19.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InMode will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

