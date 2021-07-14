ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 158,898 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,838,836 shares.The stock last traded at $12.82 and had previously closed at $12.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on ING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group set a $13.01 price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.95.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 188.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 43,957 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the first quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the first quarter valued at $488,000. 3.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

