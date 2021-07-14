Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC) Short Interest Up 500.0% in June

Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IAIC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,755. Information Analysis has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.01 million, a P/E ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 3.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter. Information Analysis had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 5.31%.

Information Analysis Incorporated develops and markets computer applications software systems, programming services, and related software products and automation systems in the United States. The company offers legacy software migration and modernization, and data analytics services; and develops web-based and mobile device solutions, including dynamic electronic forms development and conversion.

