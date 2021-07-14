INDUS (ETR:INH) Shares Up 0.9%

INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH) shares shot up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €33.55 ($39.47) and last traded at €33.30 ($39.18). 7,449 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at €33.00 ($38.82).

Several brokerages have weighed in on INH. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of INDUS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of INDUS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Warburg Research set a €40.50 ($47.65) price objective on shares of INDUS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of INDUS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Get INDUS alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.02. The company has a market cap of $907.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €34.32.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.