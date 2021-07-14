Independence (NYSE:IHC) Shares Gap Up to $45.00

Shares of Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.00, but opened at $47.32. Independence shares last traded at $47.30, with a volume of 201 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Independence from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.42 million, a P/E ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.66 million during the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 3.54%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Independence by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independence by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independence by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Independence by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

About Independence (NYSE:IHC)

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in health, pet, and life insurance businesses. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

