Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.83.

Several research firms have commented on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,067 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,458,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

IMO stock opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $35.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2196 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently -40.24%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

