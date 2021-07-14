Immunome, Inc. (NYSE:IMNM) Director Philip Wagenheim Purchases 13,500 Shares

Immunome, Inc. (NYSE:IMNM) Director Philip Wagenheim bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $247,725.00.

Immunome stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.21. 48,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,069. Immunome, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $63.78.

Get Immunome alerts:

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.