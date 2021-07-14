Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMUX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Aegis began coverage on Immunic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.90. 2,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,167. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $258.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.04. Immunic has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $28.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.92). Equities research analysts forecast that Immunic will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Immunic news, Chairman Duane Nash acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunic by 1,041.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Immunic by 469,700.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Immunic by 311.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Immunic by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunic by 45,018.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 24,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

