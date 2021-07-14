IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imara Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMR-687, which are in clinical stage. Imara Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IMARA from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMRA opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 3.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.79. IMARA has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.26. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IMARA will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMRA. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in IMARA by 495.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in IMARA by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in IMARA by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in IMARA during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in IMARA during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

