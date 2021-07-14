IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 68.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,072 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 122,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,866,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 7.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 928,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,850,000 after purchasing an additional 64,058 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 4.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 3.8% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $333,060.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,002 shares of company stock worth $10,851,066. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on INFO shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.11.

IHS Markit stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.41. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $74.96 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

