IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) CFO Sells $136,500.00 in Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 3,000 shares of IDT stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $136,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of IDT stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.68. 5,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,938. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.15. IDT Co. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $52.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.94.

Get IDT alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IDT by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,720,000 after buying an additional 162,357 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the fourth quarter valued at $953,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IDT by 4,555.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 64,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDT by 11.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 32,046 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.