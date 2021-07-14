IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) CFO Sells $136,500.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2021

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 3,000 shares of IDT stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $136,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of IDT stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.68. 5,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,938. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.15. IDT Co. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $52.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IDT by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,720,000 after buying an additional 162,357 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the fourth quarter valued at $953,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IDT by 4,555.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 64,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDT by 11.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 32,046 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

See Also: Economic Reports

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for IDT (NYSE:IDT)

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.