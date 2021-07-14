IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. lifted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Shares of IDYA opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $24.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,613.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $33,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,107 shares of company stock valued at $189,664. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.