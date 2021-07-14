Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Gap Up to $50.42

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.42, but opened at $51.86. Ichor shares last traded at $50.44, with a volume of 4,970 shares trading hands.

ICHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ichor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.74.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,683,598.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,249,962.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $887,675.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ichor in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Ichor by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

