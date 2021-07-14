iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$67.59. iA Financial shares last traded at C$67.16, with a volume of 231,279 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IAG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iA Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$79.57.

Get iA Financial alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$69.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of C$7.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$331.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 8.3800005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iA Financial (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.