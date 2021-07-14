Hyve Price Down 23.2% This Week (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000545 BTC on exchanges. Hyve has a total market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $91,830.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hyve has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00042821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00117870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00152885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,801.40 or 0.99806372 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.15 or 0.00949805 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.