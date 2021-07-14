Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.47. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $61.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $899,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,868,881.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,945 shares of company stock worth $950,540. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

