Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Receives $31.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ:HGEN traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,395. Humanigen has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $989.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of -2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humanigen will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Humanigen news, insider Dale Chappell sold 48,010 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $824,331.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $295,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,041,453 shares of company stock worth $37,349,212 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Humanigen by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Humanigen during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 45.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

