Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Gap Down to $6.95

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.95, but opened at $6.78. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 4,232 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 219.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 687,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 472,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,209 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 76,069 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 68.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 382,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 155,700 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 178.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 27,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 48.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 157,792 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 51,304 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

