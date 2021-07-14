Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.55.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hub Group by 3,516.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $47.18 and a 1-year high of $74.95.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

