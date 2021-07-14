HRT Financial LP Sells 46,042 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

HRT Financial LP cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,042 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

VLUE stock opened at $104.06 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.86.

