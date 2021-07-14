HRT Financial LP Raises Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 194.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,688 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Republic Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,458,000 after purchasing an additional 524,587 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Republic Services by 147.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,619,000 after purchasing an additional 153,717 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,913,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,857,000 after purchasing an additional 26,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,205,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.70.

NYSE:RSG opened at $112.61 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $81.58 and a one year high of $114.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.78.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

